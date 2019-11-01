Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.47 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,012 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

