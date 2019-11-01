Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Atlassian by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $122.27. 7,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.24, a P/E/G ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 1.31. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

