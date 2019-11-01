Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,453. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,274,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Aptiv by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Aptiv by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

