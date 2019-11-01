Jefferies Financial Group Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 220

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226.91 ($2.96).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 204.40 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.22. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

