Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $49.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $54.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

GOOG traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $1,260.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,601. The company has a market cap of $875.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,231.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,177.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

