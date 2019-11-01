Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OneMain Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

