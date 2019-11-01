Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

