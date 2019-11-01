JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 444

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.50 ($7.11).

LON AUTO traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 544.20 ($7.11). 3,096,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 387.90 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 525.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

