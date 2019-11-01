JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Underweight

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $272.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.87.

NYSE:ANET opened at $244.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average is $254.68. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,655.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,967,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $65,990,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after acquiring an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

