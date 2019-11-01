JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

