JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.98. 1,779,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,866. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

