JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 686 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 686 ($8.96), approximately 15,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 84,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $321.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 681.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.12.

Get JPMorgan Russian Securities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.