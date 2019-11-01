Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard Sells 2,000 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. 61,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.44 and a 52-week high of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kadant by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kadant by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

