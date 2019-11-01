Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KALU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

KALU traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.08. 135,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ray Parkinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $152,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $3,104,242 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

