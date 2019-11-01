Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.59.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $140.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $871,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.