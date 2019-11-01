Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in October

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 369,590 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,087 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI opened at $11.70 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

