Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.58

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 119089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

