KBR, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

KBR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 89,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,185. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KBR by 43.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of KBR by 293.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 179,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 134,190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 22,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

