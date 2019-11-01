Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 783,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.42. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $43,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

