Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,074. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 87,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 74.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

