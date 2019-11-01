Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €590.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €558.71 ($649.67).

EPA KER opened at €510.20 ($593.26) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €470.06.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

