KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 382,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,950. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

