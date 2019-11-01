KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 377,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,595. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 156.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,664,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,385 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 62.7% in the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 237,706 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 490,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 7.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

