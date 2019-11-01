KeyCorp Weighs in on Tiffany & Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $107.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

TIF stock opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $130.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

