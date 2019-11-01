KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $175.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.42. 1,462,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,521. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $215,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 21.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 15.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

