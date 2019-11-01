Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €6.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.79).

ETR KCO opened at €5.18 ($6.02) on Wednesday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of €8.11 ($9.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.35 and a 200-day moving average of €5.30. The firm has a market cap of $516.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.89.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

