Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,486 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 234.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,333,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 935,666 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,150,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,967,000 after purchasing an additional 552,756 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.67. 299,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,726. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98.

