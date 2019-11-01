Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,960 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 427,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,121. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

