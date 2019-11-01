Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 361.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,166 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

