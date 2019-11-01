Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

