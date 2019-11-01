Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,420 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIC. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 1,456,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

