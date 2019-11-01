Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $21.47 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $21,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of SPY traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.61. 50,235,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average of $292.85. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $304.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

