Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,737 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27.

