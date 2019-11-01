Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.46. 303,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,847. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $99.30 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

