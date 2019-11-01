Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $147.58 and a 1 year high of $198.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.90.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

