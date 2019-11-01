Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

