Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.50 ($71.51).

KRN traded up €1.95 ($2.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €60.60 ($70.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.90. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

