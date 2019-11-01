Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pareto Securities set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Krones currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.70 ($70.58).

ETR KRN opened at €58.95 ($68.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Krones has a 52-week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 52-week high of €88.85 ($103.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

