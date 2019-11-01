KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%.

KVHI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,632. The company has a market capitalization of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $59,134. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

