L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 1,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.79. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

