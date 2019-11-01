L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $219.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “L3Harris reported mixed third-quarter 2019 results with its earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues falling short of the consensus mark. The company is a technology-oriented aerospace and defense player that delivers advanced defense and commercial technologies. On completion of its integration, L3Harris is expected to come up with $18 billion in annualized revenues. In July, its management approved a 10% increase in dividend, mirroring L3Harris’ strong financial position. However, its huge debt level may dissuade investors from investing in the stock. Increasing costs of integration may hurt its bottom line. Further, decline in global air travel demand might impact new aircraft production and orders, and global flying hours, posing threat to L3Harris. Its shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. ValuEngine cut L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

