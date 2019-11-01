Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 62 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 57.38.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.