Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 3,583 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Systemax stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.09. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.50.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

