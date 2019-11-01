Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24, 162,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 516,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

