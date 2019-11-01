Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 43,480 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 43,480 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $1,034,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ADT by 31.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,392 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADT shares. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 78,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,983. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ADT Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s payout ratio is -87.50%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.