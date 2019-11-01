Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE BLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,255. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $816.11 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

