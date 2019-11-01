Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average is $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.