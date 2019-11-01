Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 808 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,551,000 after buying an additional 95,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,321,000 after buying an additional 241,028 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

RSG traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 728,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.