Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider George Lewis Acquires 394 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis acquired 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,364.30).

LON LGEN traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 265.90 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.61. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.56 ($3.81).

Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

