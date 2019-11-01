Leggett & Platt, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. 32,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,433 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

